The share price of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) rose to $70.37 per share on Friday from $68.27. While Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 3.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPB fell by -17.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.25 to $38.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.85% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 30, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on March 30, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SPB. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded SPB shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 06, 2022. Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated the rating as Buy on September 16, 2022, but set its price target from $100 to $70. Raymond James initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for SPB, as published in its report on July 13, 2022. UBS’s report from June 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $102 for SPB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SPB’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.68 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SPB is recording an average volume of 659.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a gain of 5.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.71, showing growth from the present price of $70.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SPB has increased by 4.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,239,544 shares of the stock, with a value of $280.74 million, following the purchase of 187,803 additional shares during the last quarter. American Century Investment Manag made another increased to its shares in SPB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 62,618 additional shares for a total stake of worth $162.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,458,670.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -227,019 position in SPB. Allspring Global Investments LLC sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.78%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $126.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its SPB holdings by 60.37% and now holds 1.86 million SPB shares valued at $122.9 million with the added 0.7 million shares during the period. SPB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.90% at present.