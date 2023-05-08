As of Friday, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:EPRT) stock closed at $25.22, up from $25.18 the previous day. While Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPRT rose by 6.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.43 to $18.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.33% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on August 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EPRT. Credit Suisse also rated EPRT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2022. Goldman May 25, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 25, 2022, and set its price target from $31 to $26. Mizuho January 20, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EPRT, as published in its report on January 20, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for EPRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Investors in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.10 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EPRT is recording 889.46K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.97%, with a gain of 1.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.66, showing growth from the present price of $25.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EPRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Shares?

The REIT – Diversified market is dominated by Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) based in the USA. When comparing Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 40.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EPRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EPRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EPRT has increased by 5.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,275,808 shares of the stock, with a value of $603.25 million, following the purchase of 1,363,768 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EPRT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,750,440 additional shares for a total stake of worth $590.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,755,620.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 769,326 position in EPRT. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -2.46 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.51%, now holding 8.99 million shares worth $223.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme decreased its EPRT holdings by -0.12% and now holds 3.64 million EPRT shares valued at $90.5 million with the lessened 4412.0 shares during the period. EPRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.67% at present.