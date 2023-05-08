As of Friday, IN8bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INAB) stock closed at $2.33, up from $2.29 the previous day. While IN8bio Inc. has overperformed by 1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INAB fell by -2.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.95 to $1.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.05% in the last 200 days.

On August 30, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) recommending Buy.

Analysis of IN8bio Inc. (INAB)

One of the most important indicators of IN8bio Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -102.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INAB is recording 3.70M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.30%, with a gain of 59.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IN8bio Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Voss Capital LLC’s position in INAB has decreased by -10.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 338,019 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.44 million, following the sale of -37,551 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 232,310.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -872 position in INAB. Sigma Planning Corp. purchased an additional 400.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.41%, now holding 99150.0 shares worth $0.13 million. INAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.30% at present.