In the current trading session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s (MREO) stock is trading at the price of $1.18, a fall of -1.67% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -36.22% less than its 52-week high of $1.85 and 292.03% better than its 52-week low of $0.30. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.51% below the high and +45.12% above the low.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MREO’s SMA-200 is $0.9561.

How does Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.67 in simple terms.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 74 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 51.68% of its stock and 51.68% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. holding total of 10.61 million shares that make 15.66% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 7.95 million.

The securities firm Rubric Capital Management LP holds 10.37 million shares of MREO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 15.30%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7.77 million.

An overview of Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) traded 1,730,812 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1235 and price change of +0.2880. With the moving average of $0.9471 and a price change of +0.2905, about 1,107,425 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MREO’s 100-day average volume is 1,062,007 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9055 and a price change of +0.4106.