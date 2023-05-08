Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)’s stock is trading at $2.14 at the moment marking a rise of 18.23% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -99.14% less than their 52-week high of $249.94, and 140.45% over their 52-week low of $0.89. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -63.22% below the high and +142.60% above the low.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Further, it is important to consider MEGL stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 29.50.MEGL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.13, resulting in an 2.66 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 62.23% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.93% of its stock and 2.47% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 49042.0 shares that make 0.24% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.11 million.

The securities firm Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc holds 30200.0 shares of MEGL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.15%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 65534.0.

An overview of Magic Empire Global Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) traded 6,693,598 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6501 and price change of +0.7991. With the moving average of $1.6237 and a price change of +0.4291, about 2,744,307 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MEGL’s 100-day average volume is 2,173,740 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.8360 and a price change of +0.2091.