In Friday’s session, CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) marked $19.62 per share, up from $19.51 in the previous session. While CareTrust REIT Inc. has overperformed by 0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTRE rose by 16.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.25 to $15.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.55% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by CapitalOne on June 03, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for CTRE. Barclays also Downgraded CTRE shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 18, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CTRE, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for CTRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)

With CTRE’s current dividend of $1.12 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CareTrust REIT Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CTRE has an average volume of 585.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a gain of 0.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.44, showing growth from the present price of $19.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CareTrust REIT Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CTRE has increased by 2.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,867,430 shares of the stock, with a value of $310.68 million, following the purchase of 318,540 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CTRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 241,921 additional shares for a total stake of worth $305.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,625,557.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 9,914 position in CTRE. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 2.06 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 56.90%, now holding 5.67 million shares worth $111.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its CTRE holdings by 3.34% and now holds 1.99 million CTRE shares valued at $39.01 million with the added 64427.0 shares during the period. CTRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.