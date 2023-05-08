FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) marked $32.19 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $31.53. While FLEX LNG Ltd. has overperformed by 2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLNG rose by 11.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.97 to $22.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.76% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2023, Danske Bank Downgraded FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for FLNG.

Analysis of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

FLNG currently pays a dividend of $3.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 472.53K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FLNG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.05%, with a loss of -6.45% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze FLEX LNG Ltd. Shares?

The Bermuda based company FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Midstream. When comparing FLEX LNG Ltd. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -40.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

