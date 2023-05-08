Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)’s stock is trading at $0.54 at the moment marking a fall of -10.42% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -90.80% less than their 52-week high of $5.84, and -2.66% over their 52-week low of $0.55. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -65.38% below the high and +3.85% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BON’s SMA-200 is $1.5417.

Further, it is important to consider BON stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.26.BON’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.17, resulting in an 9.62 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Bon Natural Life Limited (BON). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 43.03% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.46% of its stock and 0.81% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc holding total of 23149.0 shares that make 0.28% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 12060.0.

The securities firm Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 11100.0 shares of BON, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.13%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5783.0.

An overview of Bon Natural Life Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) traded 323,906 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0835 and price change of -0.8000. With the moving average of $1.4404 and a price change of -1.5300, about 186,692 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BON’s 100-day average volume is 117,060 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3650 and a price change of -0.5400.