As of Friday, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock closed at $316.97, up from $312.24 the previous day. While Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has overperformed by 1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ODFL rose by 8.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $381.81 to $231.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.20% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 28, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 04, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ODFL. Wolfe Research also reiterated ODFL shares as ‘Underperform’, quoting a target price of $326 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2023. Wells Fargo Reiterated the rating as Overweight on February 02, 2023, but set its price target from $315 to $395. UBS resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for ODFL, as published in its report on February 02, 2023. Susquehanna’s report from February 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $330 for ODFL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Investors in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ODFL is recording 740.65K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a loss of -1.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $328.56, showing growth from the present price of $316.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ODFL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Shares?

The Trucking market is dominated by Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) based in the USA. When comparing Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ODFL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ODFL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ODFL has increased by 0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,397,893 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.54 billion, following the purchase of 2,529 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ODFL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 220,879 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.87 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,415,441.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -719,436 position in ODFL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 91994.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.55%, now holding 6.04 million shares worth $2.06 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ODFL holdings by -2.58% and now holds 3.73 million ODFL shares valued at $1.27 billion with the lessened 98788.0 shares during the period. ODFL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.40% at present.