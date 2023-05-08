The share price of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) rose to $16.58 per share on Friday from $16.41. While Elme Communities has overperformed by 1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELME fell by -30.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.44 to $16.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.63% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2023, BTIG Research Downgraded Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) to Neutral.

Analysis of Elme Communities (ELME)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ELME’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.72 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Elme Communities’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ELME is recording an average volume of 555.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a loss of -3.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing growth from the present price of $16.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELME is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elme Communities Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELME shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELME appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ELME has increased by 3.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,696,008 shares of the stock, with a value of $262.47 million, following the purchase of 493,773 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ELME during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 112,277 additional shares for a total stake of worth $252.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,163,650.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 304,094 position in ELME. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.60%, now holding 5.47 million shares worth $97.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme decreased its ELME holdings by -0.18% and now holds 4.75 million ELME shares valued at $84.9 million with the lessened 8708.0 shares during the period. ELME shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.50% at present.