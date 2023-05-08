Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) closed Friday at $28.20 per share, down from $28.91 a day earlier. While Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRVN fell by -1.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.45 to $24.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.50% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on February 08, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DRVN. The Benchmark Company also rated DRVN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 27, 2023. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on December 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $31. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DRVN, as published in its report on December 06, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $39 for DRVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DRVN is recording an average volume of 462.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.05%, with a loss of -8.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.67, showing growth from the present price of $28.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Shares?

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto & Truck Dealerships market. When comparing Driven Brands Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 127.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 168.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AllianceBernstein LP’s position in DRVN has increased by 27.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,918,933 shares of the stock, with a value of $179.4 million, following the purchase of 1,273,280 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DRVN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 70,102 additional shares for a total stake of worth $155.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,138,995.

During the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis subtracted a -49,759 position in DRVN. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 15154.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.41%, now holding 3.72 million shares worth $112.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bain Capital Public Equity LP increased its DRVN holdings by 1.51% and now holds 2.8 million DRVN shares valued at $84.88 million with the added 41734.0 shares during the period. DRVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.82% at present.