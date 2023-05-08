In Friday’s session, Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) marked $46.33 per share, up from $45.53 in the previous session. While Werner Enterprises Inc. has overperformed by 1.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WERN rose by 9.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.31 to $35.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.15% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 17, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) to Buy. A report published by Susquehanna on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WERN. UBS also Upgraded WERN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $51. Susquehanna April 26, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Positive’ for WERN, as published in its report on April 26, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $38 for WERN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

With WERN’s current dividend of $0.52 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Werner Enterprises Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WERN has an average volume of 544.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.26%, with a gain of 2.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.19, showing growth from the present price of $46.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WERN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Werner Enterprises Inc. Shares?

Trucking giant Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Werner Enterprises Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WERN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WERN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WERN has decreased by -2.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,796,398 shares of the stock, with a value of $309.17 million, following the sale of -178,281 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WERN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 67,037 additional shares for a total stake of worth $255.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,609,645.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 113,247 position in WERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 34534.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.91%, now holding 3.84 million shares worth $174.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its WERN holdings by 2.60% and now holds 3.52 million WERN shares valued at $160.26 million with the added 89196.0 shares during the period. WERN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.70% at present.