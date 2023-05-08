A share of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) closed at $121.29 per share on Friday, up from $116.82 day before. While Westlake Corporation has overperformed by 3.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WLK fell by -13.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.19 to $81.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.72% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WLK. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded WLK shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $128 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 27, 2023. JP Morgan November 15, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 15, 2022, and set its price target from $135 to $109. Deutsche Bank October 17, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WLK, as published in its report on October 17, 2022. Goldman’s report from October 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $93 for WLK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Westlake Corporation (WLK)

It’s important to note that WLK shareholders are currently getting $1.43 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Westlake Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WLK is registering an average volume of 527.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.97%, with a gain of 6.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $126.12, showing growth from the present price of $121.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WLK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Westlake Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Chemicals market, Westlake Corporation (WLK) is based in the USA. When comparing Westlake Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -47.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WLK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WLK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in WLK has decreased by -0.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,447,090 shares of the stock, with a value of $399.79 million, following the sale of -21,463 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WLK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 114,413 additional shares for a total stake of worth $391.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,377,602.

During the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. added a 81,059 position in WLK. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 102.08%, now holding 2.89 million shares worth $334.9 million. WLK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.10% at present.