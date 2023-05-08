Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) marked $14.36 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $14.62. While Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CWAN fell by -23.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.00 to $11.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.53% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for CWAN. Goldman also Downgraded CWAN shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2022. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CWAN, as published in its report on October 19, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for CWAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 686.69K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CWAN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.28%, with a loss of -6.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.28, showing growth from the present price of $14.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CWAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CWAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CWAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Durable Capital Partners LP’s position in CWAN has decreased by -8.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,826,623 shares of the stock, with a value of $140.87 million, following the sale of -849,365 additional shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in CWAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 70.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,581,501 additional shares for a total stake of worth $99.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,220,071.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment added a 241,269 position in CWAN. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 0.51 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.55%, now holding 5.32 million shares worth $84.87 million.