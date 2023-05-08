As of Friday, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock closed at $1.03, up from $0.97 the previous day. While Digital Brands Group Inc. has overperformed by 5.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBGI fell by -98.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.80 to $0.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -83.37% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Digital Brands Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 314.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DBGI is recording 503.20K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.88%, with a gain of 34.64% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Digital Brands Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 27,774 shares of the stock, with a value of $36662.0, following the purchase of 27,774 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7920.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its DBGI holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 DBGI shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 2.0 shares during the period. DBGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.80% at present.