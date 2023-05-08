As of Friday, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (NYSE:SBS) stock closed at $9.33, up from $9.28 the previous day. While Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo has overperformed by 0.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBS rose by 4.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.71 to $7.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.38% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) to Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on December 01, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SBS. Citigroup January 16, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for SBS, as published in its report on January 16, 2019. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Investors in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.25 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SBS is recording 1.94M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.99%, with a gain of 3.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.13, showing growth from the present price of $9.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo Shares?

The Utilities – Regulated Water market is dominated by Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) based in the Brazil. When comparing Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Impax Asset Management Ltd.’s position in SBS has decreased by -21.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,774,548 shares of the stock, with a value of $167.91 million, following the sale of -4,644,031 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in SBS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 53.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,410,574 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,921,183.

During the first quarter, Mackenzie Financial Corp. added a 525,988 position in SBS. BlackRock Advisors purchased an additional 0.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.31%, now holding 4.43 million shares worth $44.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its SBS holdings by -1.43% and now holds 3.95 million SBS shares valued at $39.51 million with the lessened 57410.0 shares during the period. SBS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.90% at present.