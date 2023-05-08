Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) marked $59.01 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $59.87. While Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has underperformed by -1.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BECN fell by -6.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.31 to $45.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.52% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BECN. RBC Capital Mkts June 22, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on June 22, 2022, and set its price target from $70 to $58. JP Morgan March 30, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BECN, as published in its report on March 30, 2022. Raymond James’s report from December 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $62 for BECN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 384.83K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BECN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.97%, with a loss of -1.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.27, showing growth from the present price of $59.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BECN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) is one of the biggest names in Building Products & Equipment. When comparing Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 123.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BECN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BECN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BECN has decreased by -28.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,666,082 shares of the stock, with a value of $333.45 million, following the sale of -2,276,711 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BECN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 80,960 additional shares for a total stake of worth $273.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,646,216.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -92,273 position in BECN. American Century Investment Manag purchased an additional 1.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 53.52%, now holding 3.65 million shares worth $214.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme decreased its BECN holdings by -5.94% and now holds 3.49 million BECN shares valued at $205.45 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. BECN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.19% at present.