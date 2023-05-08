On March 09, 2023, Needham started tracking Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) recommending Hold. A report published by Barclays on December 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for BLCO. H.C. Wainwright also rated BLCO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 12, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on July 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BLCO, as published in its report on June 24, 2022. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysis of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bausch + Lomb Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BLCO is recording an average volume of 397.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.59%, with a gain of 0.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.20, showing growth from the present price of $17.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bausch + Lomb Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GoldenTree Asset Management LP’s position in BLCO has decreased by -6.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,328,374 shares of the stock, with a value of $110.18 million, following the sale of -424,226 additional shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP made another increased to its shares in BLCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 543,895 additional shares for a total stake of worth $73.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,207,285.

BLCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.80% at present.