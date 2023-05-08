Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) marked $24.85 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $24.92. While Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has underperformed by -0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AY fell by -23.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.35 to $24.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.37% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2023, National Bank Financial started tracking Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on March 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AY. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded AY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2023. BofA Securities May 12, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AY, as published in its report on May 12, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from April 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $37 for AY shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

AY currently pays a dividend of $1.78 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 721.03K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.93%, with a loss of -6.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.91, showing growth from the present price of $24.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L’s position in AY has increased by 11.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,833,954 shares of the stock, with a value of $142.89 million, following the purchase of 494,472 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in AY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 476,636 additional shares for a total stake of worth $123.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,180,721.

During the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad added a 226,293 position in AY. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.49%, now holding 3.65 million shares worth $108.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its AY holdings by -13.86% and now holds 2.14 million AY shares valued at $63.18 million with the lessened -0.34 million shares during the period. AY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.40% at present.