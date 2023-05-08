Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) closed Friday at $3.35 per share, up from $3.33 a day earlier. While Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVIR fell by -45.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.79 to $2.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.68% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) to Underweight. A report published by SVB Leerink on November 18, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for AVIR. JP Morgan also Downgraded AVIR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 20, 2021. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AVIR, as published in its report on November 25, 2020. William Blair’s report from November 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $60 for AVIR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 35.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AVIR is recording an average volume of 553.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a gain of 2.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AVIR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AVIR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in AVIR has decreased by -6.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,737,409 shares of the stock, with a value of $39.32 million, following the sale of -751,337 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AVIR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.85%.

At the end of the first quarter, Federated MDTA LLC decreased its AVIR holdings by -15.05% and now holds 3.08 million AVIR shares valued at $10.32 million with the lessened -0.55 million shares during the period. AVIR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.80% at present.