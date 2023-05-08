Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) marked $3.72 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $3.70. While Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has overperformed by 0.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBP fell by -48.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.12 to $3.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.46% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) to Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for AMBP. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded AMBP shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 14, 2022. Barclays June 06, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for AMBP, as published in its report on June 06, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from May 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7.20 for AMBP shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

AMBP currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.78M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMBP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a loss of -8.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.82, showing growth from the present price of $3.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Shares?

The Luxembourg based company Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is one of the biggest names in Packaging & Containers. When comparing Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -112.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Newtyn Management LLC’s position in AMBP has increased by 15.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,310,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.82 million, following the purchase of 991,532 additional shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in AMBP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -40.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,146,893 additional shares for a total stake of worth $24.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,007,850.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services added a 72,130 position in AMBP. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 5.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7,375.95%, now holding 5.62 million shares worth $22.94 million. AMBP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.30% at present.