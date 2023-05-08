Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) closed Friday at $80.95 per share, up from $78.84 a day earlier. While Eastman Chemical Company has overperformed by 2.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EMN fell by -25.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $112.78 to $69.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.56% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) to Overweight. A report published by Vertical Research on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EMN. Scotiabank also Downgraded EMN shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 30, 2023. BofA Securities January 11, 2023d the rating to Buy on January 11, 2023, and set its price target from $98 to $108. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. November 08, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EMN, as published in its report on November 08, 2022. Goldman’s report from October 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $78 for EMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

The current dividend for EMN investors is set at $3.16 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Eastman Chemical Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EMN is recording an average volume of 980.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.72%, with a loss of -3.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.67, showing growth from the present price of $80.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Eastman Chemical Company Shares?

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing Eastman Chemical Company shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -37.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EMN has decreased by -1.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,491,339 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.22 billion, following the sale of -178,414 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another decreased to its shares in EMN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -106,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $648.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,693,159.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -209,157 position in EMN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.23%, now holding 5.12 million shares worth $432.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Putnam Investment Management LLC increased its EMN holdings by 13.16% and now holds 4.1 million EMN shares valued at $345.51 million with the added 0.48 million shares during the period. EMN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.