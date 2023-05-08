AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) closed Friday at $127.02 per share, up from $122.19 a day earlier. While AGCO Corporation has overperformed by 3.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGCO fell by -3.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $145.53 to $88.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.47% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2023, Goldman Downgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on December 22, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AGCO. Robert W. Baird also rated AGCO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $156 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 28, 2022. Morgan Stanley June 23, 2022d the rating to Equal-Weight on June 23, 2022, and set its price target from $160 to $129. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AGCO, as published in its report on March 11, 2022. Bernstein’s report from December 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $127 for AGCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

The current dividend for AGCO investors is set at $1.16 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AGCO Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AGCO is recording an average volume of 674.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a gain of 2.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $156.12, showing growth from the present price of $127.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AGCO Corporation Shares?

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market. When comparing AGCO Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AGCO has increased by 4.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,536,078 shares of the stock, with a value of $883.68 million, following the purchase of 283,041 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AGCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 205,349 additional shares for a total stake of worth $674.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,990,968.

During the first quarter, LSV Asset Management subtracted a -20,158 position in AGCO. Victory Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.83 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -25.33%, now holding 2.43 million shares worth $329.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its AGCO holdings by 2.08% and now holds 2.0 million AGCO shares valued at $270.1 million with the added 40666.0 shares during the period. AGCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.