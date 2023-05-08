IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) marked $53.10 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $52.42. While IAC/InterActiveCorp has overperformed by 1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IAC fell by -38.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $90.68 to $41.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.77% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, UBS Upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IAC. UBS also rated IAC shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 02, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on January 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $173. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IAC, as published in its report on January 03, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from October 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $218 for IAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 791.15K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IAC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.29%, with a gain of 2.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $77.19, showing growth from the present price of $53.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IAC/InterActiveCorp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IAC has increased by 2.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,357,814 shares of the stock, with a value of $379.66 million, following the purchase of 175,080 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another increased to its shares in IAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 26.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,025,855 additional shares for a total stake of worth $253.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,920,292.

During the first quarter, ShawSpring Partners LLC added a 530,676 position in IAC. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 52999.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.79%, now holding 2.9 million shares worth $149.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its IAC holdings by -2.49% and now holds 2.73 million IAC shares valued at $140.66 million with the lessened 69740.0 shares during the period. IAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.30% at present.