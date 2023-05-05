A share of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) closed at $0.80 per share on Thursday, up from $0.65 day before. While WM Technology Inc. has overperformed by 22.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAPS fell by -86.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.33 to $0.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.64% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2022, Truist Downgraded WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MAPS. Piper Sandler also Downgraded MAPS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MAPS, as published in its report on November 23, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17.50 for MAPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

WM Technology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -137.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MAPS is registering an average volume of 498.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.27%, with a gain of 14.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.67, showing growth from the present price of $0.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WM Technology Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Senvest Management LLC’s position in MAPS has decreased by -19.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,947,554 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.05 million, following the sale of -1,412,051 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MAPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -477,586 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,827,998.

During the first quarter, ETF Managers Group LLC added a 616,351 position in MAPS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.27%, now holding 4.36 million shares worth $3.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its MAPS holdings by 85.17% and now holds 3.79 million MAPS shares valued at $3.22 million with the added 1.74 million shares during the period. MAPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.60% at present.