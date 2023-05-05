Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) closed Thursday at $76.00 per share, up from $74.62 a day earlier. While Sea Limited has overperformed by 1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SE fell by -13.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $93.70 to $40.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.44% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SE. BofA Securities also Downgraded SE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 09, 2023. Cowen November 22, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on November 22, 2022, and set its price target from $72 to $60. JP Morgan November 07, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for SE, as published in its report on November 07, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sea Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SE is recording an average volume of 4.81M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a gain of 1.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $101.10, showing growth from the present price of $76.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sea Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in SE has increased by 27.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,850,962 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.54 billion, following the purchase of 8,775,411 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -18.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,867,477 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.86 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,460,618.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. added a 3,536,349 position in SE. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 5.38 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 48.36%, now holding 16.49 million shares worth $1.43 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its SE holdings by -23.11% and now holds 15.04 million SE shares valued at $1.3 billion with the lessened -4.52 million shares during the period. SE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.20% at present.