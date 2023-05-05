Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) marked $29.58 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $26.85. While Upbound Group Inc. has overperformed by 10.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPBD rose by 14.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.91 to $16.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.96% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysis of Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD)

UPBD currently pays a dividend of $1.36 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Upbound Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 515.35K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UPBD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.25%, with a gain of 11.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.00, showing growth from the present price of $29.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upbound Group Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing Upbound Group Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 151.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -68.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UPBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UPBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in UPBD has decreased by -5.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,896,824 shares of the stock, with a value of $193.55 million, following the sale of -425,597 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in UPBD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -257,699 additional shares for a total stake of worth $183.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,502,870.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -206,848 position in UPBD. Engaged Capital LLC purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.54%, now holding 3.6 million shares worth $88.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its UPBD holdings by 4.11% and now holds 2.2 million UPBD shares valued at $53.81 million with the added 86608.0 shares during the period. UPBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.10% at present.