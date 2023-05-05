A share of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) closed at $9.81 per share on Thursday, down from $10.73 day before. While TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has underperformed by -8.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TPVG fell by -36.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.38 to $10.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.07% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On May 04, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) to Equal Weight. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for TPVG. Piper Sandler also Downgraded TPVG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 13, 2022. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on December 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13.50. Compass Point October 15, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TPVG, as published in its report on October 15, 2021. Compass Point’s report from September 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16.50 for TPVG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG)

It’s important to note that TPVG shareholders are currently getting $1.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -75.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TPVG is registering an average volume of 260.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.60%, with a loss of -15.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.31, showing growth from the present price of $9.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TPVG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TPVG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.40% at present.