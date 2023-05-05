The share price of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) rose to $448.85 per share on Thursday from $417.99. While HubSpot Inc. has overperformed by 7.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUBS rose by 21.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $431.60 to $245.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.54% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Macquarie on November 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HUBS. Oppenheimer also rated HUBS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $350 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 27, 2022. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on June 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $550. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for HUBS, as published in its report on April 26, 2022. Cowen’s report from February 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $750 for HUBS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of HubSpot Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HUBS is recording an average volume of 640.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.13%, with a gain of 4.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $446.52, showing decline from the present price of $448.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze HubSpot Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HUBS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HUBS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in HUBS has decreased by -12.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,522,579 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.94 billion, following the sale of -674,399 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HUBS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 135,825 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.86 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,341,882.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 38,210 position in HUBS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.07%, now holding 2.2 million shares worth $945.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP increased its HUBS holdings by 0.60% and now holds 1.67 million HUBS shares valued at $715.68 million with the added 9878.0 shares during the period. HUBS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.80% at present.