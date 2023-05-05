BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) closed Thursday at $6.10 per share, up from $5.23 a day earlier. While BrightView Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 16.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BV fell by -48.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.73 to $5.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.53% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) to Hold. A report published by William Blair on January 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for BV. Goldman also Downgraded BV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 20, 2021. Robert W. Baird April 15, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BV, as published in its report on April 15, 2021. CJS Securities’s report from December 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $22 for BV shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BV is recording an average volume of 381.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.29%, with a gain of 14.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.48, showing growth from the present price of $6.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BrightView Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BV has increased by 2.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,856,125 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.67 million, following the purchase of 78,037 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in BV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 378,633 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,522,083.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 37,805 position in BV. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased an additional 0.72 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.99%, now holding 2.95 million shares worth $16.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its BV holdings by -0.01% and now holds 2.76 million BV shares valued at $15.53 million with the lessened 384.0 shares during the period. BV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.00% at present.