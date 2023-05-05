In Thursday’s session, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) marked $7.45 per share, up from $7.28 in the previous session. While Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has overperformed by 2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOI fell by -38.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.61 to $7.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.04% in the last 200 days.

On February 23, 2022, Cowen Reiterated Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) to Market Perform. A report published by Cowen on April 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SOI. Cowen also reiterated SOI shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2021. Piper Sandler April 15, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SOI, as published in its report on April 15, 2020. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)

With SOI’s current dividend of $0.44 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SOI has an average volume of 308.40K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.70, showing growth from the present price of $7.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. Shares?

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services giant Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 651.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SOI has increased by 0.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,096,095 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.9 million, following the purchase of 8,777 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SOI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 33,857 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,635,794.

During the first quarter, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC subtracted a -12,077 position in SOI. RK Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.45%, now holding 1.33 million shares worth $11.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Schroder Investment Management No increased its SOI holdings by 3.33% and now holds 1.3 million SOI shares valued at $11.06 million with the added 41731.0 shares during the period. SOI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.60% at present.