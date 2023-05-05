A share of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) closed at $44.60 per share on Thursday, down from $46.23 day before. While ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. has underperformed by -3.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SFBS fell by -45.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $93.83 to $45.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.49% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Raymond James started tracking ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Seaport Global Securities on August 20, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SFBS. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on October 10, 2019, and assigned a price target of $35. Hovde Group April 18, 2017d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SFBS, as published in its report on April 18, 2017. Hovde Group’s report from January 31, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $37 for SFBS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Hovde Group also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS)

It’s important to note that SFBS shareholders are currently getting $1.12 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SFBS is registering an average volume of 259.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a loss of -10.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.50, showing growth from the present price of $44.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SFBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) is based in the USA. When comparing ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SFBS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SFBS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SFBS has increased by 3.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,179,624 shares of the stock, with a value of $392.22 million, following the purchase of 239,803 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SFBS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 72,876 additional shares for a total stake of worth $287.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,257,350.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment subtracted a -279,975 position in SFBS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 24431.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.26%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $104.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Welch Group LLC decreased its SFBS holdings by -0.97% and now holds 1.33 million SFBS shares valued at $72.51 million with the lessened 12940.0 shares during the period. SFBS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.30% at present.