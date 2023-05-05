The share price of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) fell to $22.93 per share on Thursday from $23.62. While The Vita Coco Company Inc. has underperformed by -2.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COCO rose by 122.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.16 to $7.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.87% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 05, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on July 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for COCO. BofA Securities also Downgraded COCO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on November 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for COCO, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from November 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for COCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and COCO is recording an average volume of 330.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.69%, with a gain of 9.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.17, showing decline from the present price of $22.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Vita Coco Company Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic sector, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is based in the USA. When comparing The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 166.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Granahan Investment Management, L’s position in COCO has increased by 12.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,440,728 shares of the stock, with a value of $47.89 million, following the purchase of 275,892 additional shares during the last quarter. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in COCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 263,278 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,956,714.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 284,037 position in COCO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 7862.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.62%, now holding 1.28 million shares worth $25.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its COCO holdings by 1,293.03% and now holds 0.8 million COCO shares valued at $15.72 million with the added 0.74 million shares during the period. COCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.60% at present.