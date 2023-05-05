Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) closed Thursday at $5.55 per share, down from $5.70 a day earlier. While Redwood Trust Inc. has underperformed by -2.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RWT fell by -44.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.44 to $5.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.77% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) recommending Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on August 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RWT. JP Morgan also rated RWT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $11.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 13, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on November 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14. Piper Sandler July 19, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for RWT, as published in its report on July 19, 2021. Keefe Bruyette’s report from December 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9.50 for RWT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

The current dividend for RWT investors is set at $0.92 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Redwood Trust Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RWT is recording an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.29%, with a loss of -16.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.69, showing growth from the present price of $5.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RWT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Redwood Trust Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RWT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RWT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RWT has decreased by -0.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,953,438 shares of the stock, with a value of $127.75 million, following the sale of -106,076 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RWT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 207,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $84.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,500,177.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 408,578 position in RWT. Adage Capital Management LP purchased an additional 0.95 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 27.48%, now holding 4.4 million shares worth $29.62 million. RWT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.40% at present.