R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) closed Thursday at $15.59 per share, up from $15.54 a day earlier. While R1 RCM Inc. has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCM fell by -31.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.07 to $6.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.41% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Stephens started tracking R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) recommending Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RCM. Truist also Downgraded RCM shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2023. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on January 05, 2023, and assigned a price target of $14. Guggenheim December 07, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RCM, as published in its report on December 07, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for RCM shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of R1 RCM Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RCM is recording an average volume of 2.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.07%, with a gain of 1.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze R1 RCM Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RCM has increased by 10.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,111,882 shares of the stock, with a value of $226.68 million, following the purchase of 1,481,792 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in RCM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 135.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 6,756,772 additional shares for a total stake of worth $176.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,750,047.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -2,736,511 position in RCM. Point72 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 9.51 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 723.80%, now holding 10.82 million shares worth $162.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its RCM holdings by 12.50% and now holds 7.88 million RCM shares valued at $118.15 million with the added 0.88 million shares during the period. RCM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.10% at present.