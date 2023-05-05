The share price of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) fell to $54.85 per share on Thursday from $57.04. While MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTSI rose by 3.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.56 to $42.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.19% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Northland Capital on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for MTSI. Craig Hallum also Downgraded MTSI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 11, 2023. Jefferies April 29, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MTSI, as published in its report on April 29, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $90 for MTSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 46.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MTSI is recording an average volume of 452.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a loss of -4.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.36, showing growth from the present price of $54.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductors sector, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is based in the USA. When comparing MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -78.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MTSI has increased by 0.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,120,344 shares of the stock, with a value of $362.73 million, following the purchase of 43,987 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MTSI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 77.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,235,327 additional shares for a total stake of worth $362.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,110,769.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 1,777,798 position in MTSI. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.16%, now holding 3.45 million shares worth $244.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its MTSI holdings by -8.32% and now holds 3.16 million MTSI shares valued at $224.05 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period. MTSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.80% at present.