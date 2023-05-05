In Thursday’s session, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) marked $14.66 per share, down from $14.70 in the previous session. While Alphatec Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATEC rose by 32.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.13 to $5.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.41% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ATEC. Goldman also rated ATEC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 03, 2021. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on October 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATEC, as published in its report on August 25, 2021. Cowen’s report from August 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22.50 for ATEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ATEC has an average volume of 990.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a loss of -0.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.75, showing growth from the present price of $14.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alphatec Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATEC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATEC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ATEC has increased by 2.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,376,742 shares of the stock, with a value of $68.28 million, following the purchase of 87,317 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ATEC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.87%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 161,951 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,487,883.

During the first quarter, First Light Asset Management LLC subtracted a -48,485 position in ATEC. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 103.94%, now holding 2.77 million shares worth $43.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its ATEC holdings by 21.06% and now holds 2.32 million ATEC shares valued at $36.19 million with the added 0.4 million shares during the period. ATEC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.00% at present.