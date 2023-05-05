Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) closed Thursday at $6.18 per share, up from $6.02 a day earlier. While Hersha Hospitality Trust has overperformed by 2.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HT fell by -34.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.45 to $5.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.37% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2023, B. Riley Securities Upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for HT. Jefferies also Upgraded HT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 03, 2022. Stifel May 06, 2022d the rating to Buy on May 06, 2022, and set its price target from $11 to $14.50. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HT, as published in its report on April 22, 2022. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

The current dividend for HT investors is set at $0.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HT is recording an average volume of 741.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a loss of -0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.38, showing growth from the present price of $6.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hersha Hospitality Trust Shares?

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Hotel & Motel market. When comparing Hersha Hospitality Trust shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HT has increased by 4.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,422,645 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.44 million, following the purchase of 244,814 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -21,923 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,772,011.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 49,597 position in HT. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 547.94%, now holding 1.42 million shares worth $9.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its HT holdings by 1,635.33% and now holds 1.31 million HT shares valued at $8.8 million with the added 1.23 million shares during the period. HT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.90% at present.