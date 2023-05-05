USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) marked $2.01 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $3.26. While USD Partners LP has underperformed by -38.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, USDP fell by -69.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.90 to $2.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.70% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2019, BofA/Merrill Upgraded USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) to Buy. A report published by BofA/Merrill on February 05, 2018, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for USDP. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated USDP shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2017. FBR & Co. resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for USDP, as published in its report on November 07, 2016. FBR Capital’s report from September 09, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $18 for USDP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of USD Partners LP (USDP)

USDP currently pays a dividend of $0.49 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of USD Partners LP’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 108.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 43.61K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for USDP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.67%, with a loss of -41.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether USDP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze USD Partners LP Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 58.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in USDP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in USDP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s position in USDP has increased by 15.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 804,289 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.41 million, following the purchase of 106,627 additional shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo Bank, NA made another decreased to its shares in USDP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -10,601 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 666,834.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Securities LLC subtracted a -52,114 position in USDP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 17929.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.48%, now holding 0.35 million shares worth $1.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased its USDP holdings by 0.89% and now holds 0.19 million USDP shares valued at $0.57 million with the added 1680.0 shares during the period. USDP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.80% at present.