Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) closed Thursday at $8.23 per share, down from $9.15 a day earlier. While Horizon Bancorp Inc. has underperformed by -10.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBNC fell by -53.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.64 to $9.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.14% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) to Neutral. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HBNC. Raymond James also Downgraded HBNC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2022. Piper Jaffray Initiated an Overweight rating on October 06, 2016, and assigned a price target of $33.50. FIG Partners March 14, 2016d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for HBNC, as published in its report on March 14, 2016. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)

The current dividend for HBNC investors is set at $0.64 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HBNC is recording an average volume of 314.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.53%, with a loss of -22.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.80, showing growth from the present price of $8.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Horizon Bancorp Inc. Shares?

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HBNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HBNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HBNC has increased by 14.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,172,481 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.09 million, following the purchase of 402,549 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in HBNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 152,591 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,486,153.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 55,415 position in HBNC. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC purchased an additional 20463.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.03%, now holding 2.01 million shares worth $22.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, PL Capital Advisors LLC decreased its HBNC holdings by -16.49% and now holds 1.72 million HBNC shares valued at $18.97 million with the lessened -0.34 million shares during the period. HBNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.00% at present.