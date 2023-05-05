The share price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) fell to $57.20 per share on Thursday from $62.61. While Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has underperformed by -8.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDAY rose by 0.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.66 to $43.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.13% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 09, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Barclays on October 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CDAY. Citigroup also rated CDAY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 01, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on March 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $85. Wolfe Research February 11, 2022d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CDAY, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from February 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $85 for CDAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CDAY is recording an average volume of 1.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.87%, with a loss of -10.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.23, showing growth from the present price of $57.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CDAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CDAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in CDAY has increased by 17.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,691,635 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.59 billion, following the purchase of 3,273,796 additional shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group LP made another decreased to its shares in CDAY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.10%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,030,648 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.35 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,469,873.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 287,739 position in CDAY. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -0.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.35%, now holding 15.02 million shares worth $1.1 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its CDAY holdings by -3.43% and now holds 9.93 million CDAY shares valued at $726.83 million with the lessened -0.35 million shares during the period. CDAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 110.00% at present.