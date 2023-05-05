A share of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) closed at $20.77 per share on Thursday, up from $20.50 day before. While Cousins Properties Incorporated has overperformed by 1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUZ fell by -42.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.63 to $18.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.93% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Jefferies started tracking Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) recommending Hold. A report published by Mizuho on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for CUZ. BMO Capital Markets also rated CUZ shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on October 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $29. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for CUZ, as published in its report on July 01, 2022. Mizuho’s report from April 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $41 for CUZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

It’s important to note that CUZ shareholders are currently getting $1.28 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CUZ is registering an average volume of 1.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a loss of -3.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.80, showing growth from the present price of $20.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cousins Properties Incorporated Shares?

A giant in the REIT – Office market, Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is based in the USA. When comparing Cousins Properties Incorporated shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CUZ has increased by 2.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,047,695 shares of the stock, with a value of $471.38 million, following the purchase of 433,100 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Capital Management made another increased to its shares in CUZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,272,697 additional shares for a total stake of worth $345.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,168,601.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 725,150 position in CUZ. Principal Global Investors LLC sold an additional -0.65 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.86%, now holding 10.43 million shares worth $222.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its CUZ holdings by -1.75% and now holds 8.54 million CUZ shares valued at $182.66 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. CUZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 112.30% at present.