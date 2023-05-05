Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) marked $4.73 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $4.81. While Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has underperformed by -1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TV fell by -49.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.39 to $4.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.51% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 19, 2023, UBS Downgraded Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on November 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TV. Credit Suisse also Downgraded TV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2022. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on June 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TV, as published in its report on June 02, 2022. Barclays’s report from March 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for TV shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

TV currently pays a dividend of $0.09 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.28M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.54%, with a loss of -3.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.93, showing growth from the present price of $4.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in TV has decreased by -0.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 64,848,920 shares of the stock, with a value of $343.05 million, following the sale of -150,000 additional shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in TV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,000,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $169.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,955,952.

During the first quarter, Harris Associates LP subtracted a -30,511,049 position in TV. Alua Capital Management LP purchased an additional 2.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.57%, now holding 9.11 million shares worth $48.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B decreased its TV holdings by -1.37% and now holds 8.36 million TV shares valued at $44.21 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. TV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.90% at present.