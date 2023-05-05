AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) closed Thursday at $14.66 per share, down from $16.73 a day earlier. While AMC Networks Inc. has underperformed by -12.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMCX fell by -56.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.67 to $14.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.86% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 22, 2021, Deutsche Bank Downgraded AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) to Sell. A report published by Goldman on May 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMCX. Wells Fargo also Downgraded AMCX shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 26, 2021. JP Morgan October 19, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for AMCX, as published in its report on October 19, 2020. Macquarie’s report from August 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $29 for AMCX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AMC Networks Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMCX is recording an average volume of 465.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.24%, with a loss of -15.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.14, showing growth from the present price of $14.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AMC Networks Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AMCX has decreased by -3.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,560,860 shares of the stock, with a value of $80.18 million, following the sale of -175,603 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMCX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 148,587 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,246,995.

During the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC subtracted a -531,146 position in AMCX. LSV Asset Management sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.56%, now holding 1.53 million shares worth $26.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AMCX holdings by -18.26% and now holds 1.16 million AMCX shares valued at $20.46 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. AMCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.