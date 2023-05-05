The share price of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) rose to $27.20 per share on Thursday from $25.07. While OneWater Marine Inc. has overperformed by 8.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONEW fell by -21.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.96 to $23.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.69% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) recommending Overweight. A report published by DA Davidson on September 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ONEW. Wolfe Research also rated ONEW shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 30, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on March 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $43. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ONEW, as published in its report on February 23, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from September 22, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $30 for ONEW shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of OneWater Marine Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ONEW is recording an average volume of 107.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a gain of 3.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.57, showing growth from the present price of $27.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONEW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OneWater Marine Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Recreational Vehicles sector, OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) is based in the USA. When comparing OneWater Marine Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -58.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ONEW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ONEW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. American Century Investment Manag’s position in ONEW has increased by 3.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,719,576 shares of the stock, with a value of $48.1 million, following the purchase of 50,070 additional shares during the last quarter. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in ONEW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -6,645 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 981,931.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 35,054 position in ONEW. Royce & Associates LP purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 44.42%, now holding 0.57 million shares worth $15.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ONEW holdings by 1.00% and now holds 0.52 million ONEW shares valued at $14.66 million with the added 5205.0 shares during the period. ONEW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.00% at present.