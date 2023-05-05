Within its last year performance, AVPT fell by -8.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.13 to $3.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.40% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on November 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AVPT. Goldman also Downgraded AVPT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AVPT, as published in its report on August 16, 2021. Northland Capital’s report from July 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for AVPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AvePoint Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AVPT is registering an average volume of 408.73K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.45, showing growth from the present price of $4.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AvePoint Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AVPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AVPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AVPT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,597,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,262,184.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 528,710 position in AVPT. EVR Research LP purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.10%, now holding 4.83 million shares worth $19.91 million. AVPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.40% at present.