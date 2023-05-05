A share of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) closed at $207.57 per share on Thursday, down from $217.95 day before. While Wingstop Inc. has underperformed by -4.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WING rose by 132.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $221.30 to $67.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.98% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for WING. BTIG Research February 23, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WING, as published in its report on February 23, 2023. Truist’s report from October 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $125 for WING shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

It’s important to note that WING shareholders are currently getting $0.76 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Wingstop Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WING is registering an average volume of 677.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.99%, with a gain of 4.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $189.56, showing decline from the present price of $207.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WING is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wingstop Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Restaurants market, Wingstop Inc. (WING) is based in the USA. When comparing Wingstop Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 117.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 154.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 117.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WING shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WING appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WING has decreased by -0.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,109,131 shares of the stock, with a value of $570.77 million, following the sale of -27,853 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WING during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 98,001 additional shares for a total stake of worth $523.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,851,659.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -325,251 position in WING. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.56 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.39%, now holding 2.32 million shares worth $425.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag decreased its WING holdings by -6.43% and now holds 2.03 million WING shares valued at $373.54 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. WING shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 117.50% at present.