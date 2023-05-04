While nCino Inc. has overperformed by 3.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NCNO fell by -41.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.83 to $19.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.52% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 04, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) to Equal-Weight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on March 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for NCNO. Piper Sandler also Downgraded NCNO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2023. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NCNO, as published in its report on November 02, 2022. Scotiabank’s report from October 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $42 for NCNO shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. MoffettNathanson also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of nCino Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NCNO is recording 843.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.90%, with a loss of -7.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.91, showing growth from the present price of $22.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NCNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze nCino Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NCNO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NCNO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HMI Capital Management LP’s position in NCNO has decreased by -4.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,502,455 shares of the stock, with a value of $185.91 million, following the sale of -370,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in NCNO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -198,206 additional shares for a total stake of worth $168.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,786,488.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment subtracted a -259,308 position in NCNO. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.61 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.48%, now holding 3.92 million shares worth $97.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NCNO holdings by 34.21% and now holds 2.9 million NCNO shares valued at $71.88 million with the added 0.74 million shares during the period. NCNO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.80% at present.