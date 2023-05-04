While ADTRAN Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTN fell by -50.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.47 to $8.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.79% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Northland Capital Downgraded ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) to Market Perform. A report published by Loop Capital on September 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ADTN. Needham also rated ADTN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2022. Rosenblatt Initiated an Buy rating on April 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ADTN, as published in its report on February 23, 2022. Cowen’s report from August 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for ADTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ADTN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 132.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ADTN is recording an average volume of 776.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.00%, with a loss of -3.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.40, showing growth from the present price of $8.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADTRAN Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ADTN has increased by 55.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,339,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $179.84 million, following the purchase of 4,049,248 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ADTN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 548,575 additional shares for a total stake of worth $125.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,917,241.

During the first quarter, DNB Asset Management AS added a 198,169 position in ADTN. Newton Investment Management Nort purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.72%, now holding 2.6 million shares worth $41.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ADTN holdings by 8.67% and now holds 2.53 million ADTN shares valued at $40.14 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. ADTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.50% at present.