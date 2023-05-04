While Beazer Homes USA Inc. has overperformed by 6.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BZH rose by 30.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.57 to $9.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.37% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) recommending Buy. A report published by Janney on August 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BZH. Sidoti also rated BZH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 11, 2020. Wedbush January 31, 2020d the rating to Neutral on January 31, 2020, and set its price target from $17 to $16. JP Morgan September 21, 2018d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BZH, as published in its report on September 21, 2018. Wedbush’s report from February 13, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $22 for BZH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BZH is registering an average volume of 287.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.09%, with a gain of 19.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.67, showing growth from the present price of $19.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BZH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beazer Homes USA Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Residential Construction market, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) is based in the USA. When comparing Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -21.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BZH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BZH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BZH has increased by 2.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,102,615 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.39 million, following the purchase of 45,802 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $26.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,659,813.

During the first quarter, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. added a 450 position in BZH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.93%, now holding 1.46 million shares worth $23.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its BZH holdings by 3.25% and now holds 1.01 million BZH shares valued at $16.04 million with the added 31809.0 shares during the period. BZH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.90% at present.